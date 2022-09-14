PTC students encouraged to ‘Be Kind’ in Mental Wellness Campaign
Dr. Hope E. Rivers welcomes students to Piedmont Technical College.

What tone do you take when you talk to yourself? One’s inner voice is the narrative only they hear. It has a lot of power, and it is not always rational — or kind.

For this reason, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) officials launched the “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign on the first day of fall classes.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

