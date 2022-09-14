PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks?
The quadruped robot traverses a crosswalk in front of the O’Dell Center.

You might say that Piedmont Technical College’s O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence in Greenwood is now a dog-friendly facility. A new four-legged resident can be seen patrolling the halls on a regular basis, and it’s loyal to the Mechatronics Technology Program. And make no mistake, the light chrome-colored canine is a special “shop dog.”

“It’s a quadruped robot. It walks on four legs. It actually looks like a dog. It has artificial intelligence gesture recognition, so it can be programmed to follow you around,” said Sam George, Mechatronics Technology instructor at PTC. “I was told we are the first in the state to get one.”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

