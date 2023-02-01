PTC Machine Tool students benefit from back-to-back Haas Grants

Machine Tool Technology Program Director Phillip Calhoun works with a student at the William H. “Billy” O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.

While South Carolina residents are taking advantage of Piedmont Technical College’s No-Cost Option scholarship assistance (which has been extended through the summer 2023 term), non-qualifying out-of-state students still may face the occasional hardship paying for some of their college costs out of pocket.

Machine Tool Technology (MTT) majors have an indispensable resource in the form of back-to-back Gene Haas Foundation education grants, which provide assistance with tuition, books, tools, and other supply costs for PTC students working toward careers in advanced manufacturing.