PTC libraries are rolling with the times

Local newspapers rack at Greenwood campus library.

They used to be quiet places where people tiptoed and whispered or fingered though ancient card catalogs searching for titles amid sprawling book stacks. The emerging 21st century library is traveling along a new, widely meandering path, and the libraries of Piedmont Technical College (PTC) are riding shotgun.

PTC Head Librarian Lola Bradley is eager to streamline and maximize the college’s library offerings, which are rapidly changing to serve an expanding mission that has been galvanized by new electronic technologies. Growing up in her native Ukraine, Bradley fell in love with reading and books as a child. But libraries have changed so much since then. People still enjoy books, just in different forms.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

