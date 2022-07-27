PTC Laurens County Campus Director knows the score, cheers her team
Kim and Anthony Chambers get ready for kickoff at a tailgate party.

It’s first and 10 for the football-loving Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Laurens County Campus Director Kim Chalmers, and it’s still early in the game.

You might say she has the home field advantage, as Chalmers is from Cross Hill in Laurens County. She has been campus director since September 2021 and has been serving PTC for 17 years this summer.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen