The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commission presented the college’s 2022 Innovation Team of the Year Award to the PTC Economic Development Team at a meeting this year.

Members of the team include: President Dr. Hope E. Rivers, Dean of Engineering and Industrial Technology Dr. Alvie Coes III, Associate Vice President for Economic Development and Continuing Education Rusty Denning, readySC™ Area Director Susan Heath, Mechatronics Technology Program Director Sam George, Machine Tool Technology Program Director Phillip Calhoun, Welding Program Director Jim Ladd, and Training Coordinator Trish Buis.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

