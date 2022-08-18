Sandy Anderson knows what it’s like to be treated like a statistic. When she was 18 and seeking prenatal care, she overheard a doctor telling his staff that he didn’t want to take Anderson as a patient because she was a teenager pregnant for the second time. He said she was just perpetuating a cycle.

“I remember it like it was yesterday and how it made me feel,” the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Human Services Program instructor recalled. “I wanted to prove him wrong.”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

Tags