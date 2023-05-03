PTC horticulture students shine at national competition

The NCLC team from PTC, from left, are Kayla Martin, Emily Galloway, Chris Schill, Angela Jones, Jimmy McInville and Spencer Bautista.

Six Piedmont Technical College (PTC) students in the horticulture program traveled to Mississippi State University in Starkville to compete in the 47th annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC).

After all the soil settled, they returned to Greenwood with national rankings (and bragging rights) in seven horticulture disciplines, including fifth nationwide out of 45 colleges in the category of Landscape Plant Installation.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen