PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’

Participants at the starting line of the inaugural Spring Forward 5K Run/Walk in 2022.

Bolstered by enthusiastic participation and numerous finish line high-fives last year, the Piedmont Technical College Foundation will hold its second annual Spring Forward for Student Success 5K Run/Walk to be held Saturday, March 25, on a USA Track and Field-certified course around the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

“Symbolically, funds raised through this fun event help PTC students progress and ultimately cross the finish line in their journey to successful careers,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president of the PTC Foundation. “Every day, our students go the extra mile in their studies, and scholarships play a vital role in their ability to achieve their dreams.”