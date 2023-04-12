PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day

Runners begin the 5K under cloudy skies March 25.

Runners and walkers in the Piedmont Technical College Foundation’s 2nd Annual Spring Forward for Student Success 5K Run/Walk brought their own brand of sunshine to an otherwise wet course beneath grumpy skies on March 25.

“The turnout was phenomenal, especially when you consider early morning storms, severe weather bulletins, and an hourlong rain delay,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president of the PTC Foundation. Approximately 155 registered for the event. “Our supporters are second to none in their commitment and spirit.”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

