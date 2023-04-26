PTC Car Show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans

Piedmont Technical College’s student club “Full Throttle” will have its annual PTC Automotive Technology Program Car Show on May 6 at the Medford Family Event Center Parking Lot at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event-day registration is $20 per vehicle. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and automotive vehicles of all types are welcome.
“We are excited once again to offer this engaging event to our community,” PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin said. “Last year’s show attracted dozens of exhibitors, many of whom displayed their pristinely maintained classic cars. It was truly a feast for the eyes!”
All event proceeds will benefit the PTC Foundation, which has a dedicated fund that supports education and training for auto tech students.
“We will present trophies for first through third place exhibitors as well as a ‘People’s Choice’ award,” Sartin said. “We also will have live music, food trucks, and door prizes. It will be fun for the whole family.”
In the event of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for May 27 at the Odell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence across the street from the Medford Center.
For information about PTC’s Automotive Technology Program, please visit ptc.edu/auto.