PTC Car Show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans

A view from last year’s PTC Automotive Technology Program Car Show.

Piedmont Technical College’s student club “Full Throttle” will have its annual PTC Automotive Technology Program Car Show on May 6 at the Medford Family Event Center Parking Lot at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event-day registration is $20 per vehicle. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and automotive vehicles of all types are welcome.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

