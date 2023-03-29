Program put skilled trades into practice through “Tiny House” Project

From left, participating in a check presentation, front row are Charles Costner, Kay Self, Brandon Smith, Art Bush and Stacy Holloway. Second row: Ken Rauton, Scott Van Spanje (Emerald High School), Frank Wideman and James Still. Third row: Anthony Rodriguez (Emerald High School) and Thomas Mackie (Greenwood High School). Fourth row: Tymarion Johnson (Greenwood High School).

VisionGreenwood, a community partner dedicated to making Greenwood the best place in which to live, work and raise a family, is funding a hands-on learning experience for high school students in the Building Construction program at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center (RTC), which services all three public school districts in Greenwood County.

Kay Self, VisionGreenwood’s Executive Director, joined by the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, recently toured the inaugural “Tiny House” project-in-progress at RTC. VisionGreenwood donated $25,000 to launch RTC’s Tiny House program.

Submitted by Kay Self

