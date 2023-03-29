Program put skilled trades into practice through “Tiny House” Project

From left, participating in a check presentation, front row are Charles Costner, Kay Self, Brandon Smith, Art Bush and Stacy Holloway. Second row: Ken Rauton, Scott Van Spanje (Emerald High School), Frank Wideman and James Still. Third row: Anthony Rodriguez (Emerald High School) and Thomas Mackie (Greenwood High School). Fourth row: Tymarion Johnson (Greenwood High School).
VisionGreenwood, a community partner dedicated to making Greenwood the best place in which to live, work and raise a family, is funding a hands-on learning experience for high school students in the Building Construction program at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center (RTC), which services all three public school districts in Greenwood County.
Kay Self, VisionGreenwood’s Executive Director, joined by the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, recently toured the inaugural “Tiny House” project-in-progress at RTC. VisionGreenwood donated $25,000 to launch RTC’s Tiny House program.
“VisionGreenwood is intentional about identifying educational initiatives that help close workforce gaps, so we are very excited to partner with the G. Frank Russell Technology Center to help promote the abundant career opportunities in construction,” Self said. “Through this grant from VisionGreenwood, high school juniors and seniors in the RTC Building Construction program are able to put their learning into practice while being mentored by local contractors representing various skilled trades.
"Best of all, the male and female students involved in the Tiny House project are getting a glimpse into a ‘day in the life’ of a construction tradesperson, whether it be carpentry, masonry, plumbing or electrical.”
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, and chairman of VisionGreenwood’s Board of Directors, said, “Clearly, there is a critical shortage of experienced workers in nearly every tier of the construction industry. Like many other communities, Greenwood needs and deserves an injection of skilled trade workers, such as carpenters, masons, electricians and more.”
The Tiny House project, which kicked off during the previous school year, is well underway at RTC. The project is about 65 percent complete, with completion targeted for May 19. The plan is to auction the Tiny House to the community as a way to continue this training in the 2023-24 school year.
“We are very hopeful that this Tiny House project will attract more non-traditional students into RTC’s Building Construction program – resulting in additional graduates over the next 10 years,” said Jim Still, director of the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
Chip Whitt, Work-Based Learning Coordinator for the RTC, elaborated on the Tiny House project, explaining “We are so appreciative of what VisionGreenwood is doing to help the students of Greenwood County through this initiative. When students complete the Building Construction program and earn their certificates, they are matched with Youth Apprenticeship partners. We believe this initial Tiny House project is the beginning of something really special.”
Ken Rauton, RTC Building Construction Program Coordinator, added “Of the students who worked on the Tiny House project last school year, three were placed in apprenticeships in the community during this school year. The students currently working on the Tiny House project will be eligible to apply for an apprenticeship during the 2023-24 school year. Our program is a win-win program for the students and local contractors.”
Greenwood-area companies that partner with the RTC Building Construction program through apprenticeships include Uldrick Builders and Impresa Building Systems. For the Tiny House project specifically, Mathis Plumbing helped students install plumbing, and a licensed electrician is scheduled to help students with the house’s electrical wiring.
“At VisionGreenwood, we want the community to know that there are good-paying jobs available in the construction industry – without college debt. Programs like this one offered by the G. Frank Russell Technology Center bring students and employers together. This is the kind of partnership that aligns with our mission: providing leadership to enhance the quality of life in Greenwood through strategic long-term vision and collaborative community development initiatives,” Self said.