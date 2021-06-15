Having a bad day? Pandemic got you down? Try this for your spirits. Swing by Dairy Queen on the by-pass and meet employee D.J. Dillashaw.
He will greet you with a smile, and you’ll have met one of the most positive people in Greenwood. D.J. is pursuing an AA degree at Piedmont Technical College, and thanks to Greenwood Promise, is a rising sophomore, halfway to his goal of a history degree at Lander University, also with help from Greenwood Promise.
What a stroke of luck his accomplishment will be for Greenwood High (his goal,) or whatever school he becomes associated with. Male teachers are a minority in schools. Many students may go years without ever seeing a male teacher.
A couple of years ago while reading to a group of children in the Y after-school program when celebrating “Reading Around the World,” I had a little guy tell me, “Only girls like reading.” I asked whether he thought his male teachers liked reading. “I’ve never had a man teacher,” he replied, but hopefully he’ll meet D.J. in a high school history class and benefit from the encouragement D.J. received from his teachers.
Greenwood Promise, the recipient of D.J.’s gratitude, supports students graduating from Greenwood County high schools wishing to pursue further education, whether degrees, certificates, or diplomas. Created by businesses, industries, foundations and Greenwood County citizens who recognized a need for developing the local workforce to improve the economy, Greenwood Promise supports not only workforce development, particularly in critical shortage areas, but also encourages graduates to remain in the area because they are more employable here and don’t need to hit 25 North, commuting to jobs in Greenville and Anderson.
One of those critical shortage areas is teaching. D.J. credits teachers like Louise Sligh for alerting him to Greenwood Promise, a source of funds which will whittle away significantly at the number of hours he will still need to work. He praised Katie Davenport, Executive Director of Greenwood Promise, for assistance with required paperwork--- college applications and federal financial aid forms. Students build a package of state and federal scholarships and grants, then Greenwood Promise picks up the remainder of their costs for tuition and mandatory fees. Typical bachelor degree graduates in South Carolina face enormous student loan debt, typically $35,000. D.J. says Greenwood Promise helps him and his family deal with costs of achieving his dream to be a high school teacher, while avoiding the debt burden. Greenwood Promise helps him, but it also helps your children and Greenwood County’s children receive quality education from strong, encouraging teachers like D.J. He advises all Greenwood County students to enroll in Greenwood Promise.