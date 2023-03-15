Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story

Rey Rivera, a sophomore from Honea Path, shares his enthusiasm for Lander University during tours of the campus.

It’s easy to understand why Rey Rivera was selected to be a Presidential Ambassador at Lander University.

With a bright smile that is red carpet-worthy and a laugh that fills a room with happy energy, Rivera has an engaging manner that easily makes prospective students and their parents fall in love with the campus that he cares about so deeply.

Submitted by Karen Petit

Tags