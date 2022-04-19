Pottery sale planned for May 7 Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood Area Studio potters will host a pottery sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 at the Starz24 Teen Center.All profits from the sale will go toward the purchase of a potters wheel for the Boys and Girls Club Art Center. Submitted by Barbara Warner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potter Sale Pottery Commerce Profit Boys And Girls Club Purchase Starz24 Teen Center