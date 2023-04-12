Lander University senior nursing major Tyanna Porter of Union loves getting the chance to meet prospective students while leading tours as a presidential ambassador.
“I enjoy being able to talk to people from all over the world and connect with people who share common interests,” she said. Giving tours provides her the opportunity “to show my love for Lander to incoming students,” and share her own experiences of studying at Lander.
“I love sharing stories which will allow them to remember the different resources we have on campus that could help them when they are a student,” she said.
First impressions of a new campus matter to prospective and incoming students, and Porter is fully aware of the impact that she has in her role as a presidential ambassador. It wasn’t until she first toured the campus in 2015 that Porter decided to attend Lander.
“As soon as my feet hit the grounds of Lander University, I felt like I was home,” she said. “The staff and student leaders on campus made me feel welcome and there were so many students that would welcome me while walking around campus. Lander really does have the ‘home’ feeling.”
As she leads tours around campus, Porter is able to help create that same warm, welcoming environment that attracted her to Lander.
When she’s not working with Lander’s Office of Admissions, Porter serves as the resident assistant (RA) director for New Hall, Lide Apartments, University Place and Williamston. She’s also an orientation leader for Lander’s Office of Student Life, and part of the Minorities on the Move/Project Genesis gospel choir. Off campus, she volunteers at the soup kitchen and works as a student nurse assistant.
Yet the most memorable experience of her campus involvement came in February 2022, when she organized a month-long series of events for Black History Month. “The feeling that I could bring so many students together to celebrate Black history was amazing,” she said.
When asked to describe Lander University in one word, Porter chose “eye-opening,” saying that Lander opened her eyes to who she was as an individual, to her passion for serving others, and to new friendships that Porter believes will last a lifetime.
Porter hopes that future Bearcats will have that same eye-opening revelation about the opportunities that are made possible with a solid education from Lander.
“As my time here at Lander is coming closer to an end, I feel nothing but happiness and eagerness to see others have that same eye-opening experience as I have had on campus,” she said.