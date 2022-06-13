Abby Pilgrim ’21 received the Outstanding LINK Instructor Award during Lander University’s annual Staff Excellence Awards Breakfast.
After graduating from Lander, Pilgrim was hired as a full-time tutoring and supplemental instruction coordinator in the Academic Success Center. Part of that role involves providing classroom instruction for the University's LINK program.
In her role as a LINK instructor, Pilgrim fosters the growth of new Bearcats’ intellectual, skills and interpersonal competencies for collegiate success. She also helps students get comfortably settled into college life while encouraging each student to use their personal values, and foster commitments to exploring and pursuing their life goals.
“When students come into the Academic Success Center and have questions, she’s always the first to say ‘let me help you,’ or ‘I’ll show you how to do that,’” said Anissa Lawrence, academic transfer coordinator.
The LINK (Learning, Involvement, Networking and Knowledge) program aims to help provide first-year Lander students with a smooth transition into college life. The course provides academic and co-curricular experiences to develop a firm foundation upon which students can build skills, knowledge and values essential for success in higher education and beyond.