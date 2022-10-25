This fall, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) upgraded its Surgical Technology degree program from a diploma to an associate of applied science.

“The point of diploma programs is to prepare individuals for entry-level access to the workforce as quickly as possible. An associate degree is more credit-intensive and represents a more concrete commitment to a particular career field,” said Tara Gonce, dean of health care at PTC. “Those who graduate with an associate degree generally have more in-depth knowledge of their discipline. It is likely a progression toward even further education and specialization.”

