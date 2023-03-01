Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood Mar 1, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JOSIE RYAN Lander University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Celebrate Pi Day at the Arts Center of Greenwood on March 14 with Lander University math professor Josie Ryan as she explores “The Mathematics of Communication.”Dr. Ryan’s talk examines the relationships between philosophy, math and dialogue, revealing how the study of math and classical philosophy can enable more humane and human conversations.This lecture is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 6 p.m. Submitted by Mark Rollins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathematics Education Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge