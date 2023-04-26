The Humane Society of Greenwood is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their life saving work for animals in the Greenwood area.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in the Humane Society of Greenwood is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“Grants from Petco Love not only help us save more lives, but also help us to continue to be a resource to the Greenwood community. We are thankful for Petco Love for investing in our organization and showing their support to all of the animals in our care - past, present and future,” said Becca Dobbins, Marketing & Volunteer Coordinator.
The Humane Society of Greenwood is a nonprofit organization that advocates for every animal in their care while being a resource to the community. For more information about the Humane Society of Greenwood, visit gwdhumanesociety.org. Learn more about Petco Love here at petcolove.org.