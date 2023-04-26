The Humane Society of Greenwood is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their life saving work for animals in the Greenwood area.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

Submitted by Becca Dobbins

