On July 1, Wendi Andrews, the executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County will pass the baton to the new executive director, Andrea White.
Andrews has led the Food Bank for seven years expanding programs and community outreach services while building partnerships and collaborations crucial to the growth and sustainability of the organization.
“It has been my honor and pleasure to work with so many wonderful people and leaders who strive to improve the quality of life for our residents. The gratitude of those we serve each and every day fuels my desire to do more. This journey has been rewarding and the support I have received has been amazing. I am eternally grateful for the love and support of my board of directors. At this point in my life, I made the hard decision to take a sabbatical, and I am so excited to see what the next chapter brings. I’m proud to welcome Andrea White to the Food Bank family and I have no doubt that she will take the Food Bank to the next level,” shared Andrews.
Andrea White brings a love of community, strong professional relations, and nonprofit knowledge to her new position. A native of the Promised Land community, she received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Limestone College and a Master of Arts in Counseling with an emphasis in Mental Health from Webster University. She is a graduate of the Women’s Leadership Institute at Furman University’s Center for Corporate and Professional Development and received certification in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) from the University of South Florida.
She is active in her community and serves on committees and boards such as the Leadership Greenwood Board of Regents for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Beckman Mental Health’s Project COPE, and the Greenwood Promise Engagement Committee. Andrea is a graduate of the Leadership Greenwood Class of 2021 and is an active member of both the Greenwood Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Rotary Club of Greenwood.
She is the founder of BLOOM (Becoming Leaders of Optimism & Meaning), a leadership development program for girls.
White is committed in doing her part as a community servant. Andrea’s philosophy are the words of Shirley Chisholm, “Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.”
Chad Bettis, the chairman of the board of directors, adds “On behalf of the Food Bank Board of Directors, I would like to extend our gratitude to Wendi Andrews for her leadership and tireless devotion to the Food Bank over the last seven years. Throughout her tenure, Wendi strived each day to make the Food Bank successful and more accessible to families across our county. As an organization, we are in excellent shape and well prepared to continue the mission of reducing hunger in our community, and we have Wendi and her devoted staff and volunteers to thank for it.
"The Board now welcomes and is excited to have Andrea White assume the leadership role and begin her tenure at the Food Bank to continue the mission. We have complete confidence she will not only continue the excellent work but will take the Food Bank to another level by reaching more people to serve to help reduce hunger in our community and beyond. I encourage all stakeholders and community members to drop by and welcome Ms. White to the organization after she takes the baton in July.”
The board of directors, staff, and volunteers are pleased to welcome White to the Food Bank family.