The McCormick County Democratic Party presented former Probate Judge Kathryn “Kitty” Butler, left, and South Carolina State Representative Anne Parks with throws depicting various buildings and features of the county. A hundred people coped with rainy conditions Feb. 11 to praise the pair at a reception at the Paul Dennis Center in McCormick.
Greenwood’s Anne Parks, left, and McCormick’s Kitty Butler, right, were honored at a McCormick Democratic Party reception honoring them for their longtime service to Lakelands residents. McCormick Democratic Party Chair Cherry Brown welcomed the two ladies to the event.
McCormick County Council Chairman Charles Jennings presented retiring SC General Assembly Representative Anne Parks with a citation recognizing her 24 years representing Greenwood and McCormick citizens in Columbia.
The McCormick County Democratic Party presented former Probate Judge Kathryn “Kitty” Butler, left, and South Carolina State Representative Anne Parks with throws depicting various buildings and features of the county. A hundred people coped with rainy conditions Feb. 11 to praise the pair at a reception at the Paul Dennis Center in McCormick.
Wanda Rinker
Greenwood’s Anne Parks, left, and McCormick’s Kitty Butler, right, were honored at a McCormick Democratic Party reception honoring them for their longtime service to Lakelands residents. McCormick Democratic Party Chair Cherry Brown welcomed the two ladies to the event.
Wanda Rinker
McCormick County Council Chairman Charles Jennings presented retiring SC General Assembly Representative Anne Parks with a citation recognizing her 24 years representing Greenwood and McCormick citizens in Columbia.
Two longtime public servants were recognized by the McCormick County Democratic Party at the Paul Dennis Center in McCormick.
South Carolina General Assembly Representative Anne Parks and McCormick County Probate Judge Kathryn “Kitty” Butler have moved on after decades of service to their Lakelands constituents.
More than 100 citizens dropped in to express their thanks to the pair. Parks represented Greenwood and McCormick citizens for 24 years in the SC General Assembly, and Butler began working in the McCormick County probate court immediately after graduating from McCormick High School.
Parks was a Greenwood City Council member for eight years before stepping up to the SC General Assembly. Butler joined the McCormick County probate court staff immediately after graduating from McCormick High School and has accepted an assignment with Abbeville.
McCormick County Council Chair Charles Jennings presented both women with framed citations. Council Person Jackie Brown and McCormick Mayor Roy Smith added their praise.
Visions & Dreams catering in McCormick furnished food and beverages for the gathering.