Each year, the Town of Johnston goes all out with the Peach Blossom Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors. This year, the festival will be held May 6 in historic downtown Johnston.
Entertainment
Each year, the Town of Johnston goes all out with the Peach Blossom Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors. This year, the festival will be held May 6 in historic downtown Johnston.
Entertainment
Entertainment has been a big part of the 39 years of the festival, and now is your chance to be a part of it. The festival wants to feature talented people, local and not-so local, as part of the day-long entertainment in the 39th annual event.
Entertainers who think they have what it takes to be a part of the festival should contact Gaye Holmes at 803-275-4234 or gwholmes73@yahoo.com.
Parade
The festival is taking applications for individuals, organizations and businesses interested in being a part of the parade.
Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Jenny Herlong at 803-480-2595, 607 Edisto St., Johnston, SC, 29832, or at jlherlong@edgefield.k12.sc.us.
Applications and expressions of interest are being accepted in the following areas:
Food concessions
Noah Peterson, 803-480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com;
Arts and crafts
Arts and crafts: Donna Livingston, 803-275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;
Program book ads
Debra Aston, 803-275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the festival. It works to aid the community in economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
To learn more about the festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.