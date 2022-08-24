Paint donation helps Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood

Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood was selected as winner of a paint grant through Greenwood Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program. 

A fresh coat of paint brightens any room and this summer Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood refreshed several learning environments with 20 gallons of donated paint.

PCAG was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Greenwood Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program. A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve learning environments and can have an impact on youth attitudes and performance. Over 2,300 schools and youth-development focused organizations across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 25 million square feet of learning space.

Submitted by Chandler Darling

Tags