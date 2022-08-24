Paint donation helps Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood

A fresh coat of paint brightens any room and this summer Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood refreshed several learning environments with 20 gallons of donated paint.
PCAG was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Greenwood Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program. A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve learning environments and can have an impact on youth attitudes and performance. Over 2,300 schools and youth-development focused organizations across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 25 million square feet of learning space.
True Value’s EasyCare Ultra Premium Acrylic Latex paint has earned the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark via an independent certification program established in the United States, which helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. The program performs physical and chemical testing on products to ensure they minimize irritants and pollutants in the air and reduce potential exposure to allergens. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark is awarded only to products that are scientifically proven to reduce potential exposure to asthma and allergy triggers.
Palmetto Christian Academy is using the paint to give its classrooms and hallways a makeover. The more than 250 youths will enjoy playing, learning and meeting in the newly painted areas.
“Through True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future Program, we’re able to help PCAG and give back to the community we love to serve,” said Will Clegg, owner of Greenwood Hardware. “The donation will not only save the organization money, but more important will create an environment that fosters learning, inspires creativity and instills community pride.”
True Value Foundation unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youths and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youths realize their dreams and achieve their potential.
Greenwood Hardware Co. is located at 1814 Montague Ave. Ext.