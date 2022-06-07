Countybank announced that James Owens has been appointed Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer by the Countybank Board of Directors overseeing both the BSA and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) programs.
Owens has played an active role in the BSA program for more than 12 years. He has been fully dedicated to the BSA/OFAC since 2020, recently acquiring two related certifications by completing rigorous exams. In his new role as BSA Officer, Owens is responsible for overseeing the bank’s BSA and OFAC programs in their entirety. He will oversee BSA program team members, coordinate and monitor daily BSA/AML/OFAC compliance, and conduct an ongoing BSA risk assessment.
“James has demonstrated his commitment to Countybank and our emphasis on producing ethical, secure banking services,” said Annette Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Countybank. “His experience and knowledge will enable us to further this mission.”
Owens has demonstrated his expertise in both BSA/AML and OFAC, having acquired his Certified AML and Fraud Professional (CAFP) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certifications in 2021. The CAFP certification demonstrates expertise in fraud prevention and identification. Earning this credential positions Owens as a leader in preventing financial crimes and equips him with the knowledge to respond accordingly in a situation where the institution is at risk. CAMS certification candidates must provide evidence of career experience in the BSA/AML area and satisfactory completion of the program’s course offerings and examination. With this designation, Owens possesses the skills and knowledge necessary to supervise BSA/AML compliance for Countybank.