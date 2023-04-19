Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored

From left are Catherine Slepova-Terry, Lynn Slater and Keli Fewox.

Three Piedmont Technical College employees were honored as Outstanding Educators for the 2022-2023 academic year by the South Carolina Technical Education Association (SCTEA) at its annual conference in February in Myrtle Beach.

Honored along with colleagues from sister technical colleges in the state, PTC’s honorees are: Lynn Slater, executive assistant to the vice president for academic affairs and workforce innovation, in the Staff category; Catherine Slepova-Terry, sociology instructor, in the Faculty category; and Dr. Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs and workforce innovation, in the Administrator category.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen