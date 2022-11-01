Official locations announced for National Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths representing the nation’s branches of service are displayed during the annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies held nationwide. This year’s event will be held at noon Dec. 17 at Oakbrook Cemetery in Greenwood.
Lakelands cemeteries will join the more than 3,000 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach on Dec. 17
The second Wreaths Across America campaign returns to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on about 2,000 veterans’ graves.
The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the national nonprofit WAA in 2021 to recognize veterans and support the organization’s mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach.” More than 1,400 veterans’ graves in seven Lakelands cemeteries received wreaths in the first year in Greenwood.
“We are pleased to announce that Wreaths Across America in Greenwood will expand to include 11 cemeteries this year, with a goal of covering the graves of about 2,000 veterans with wreaths,” said Helen Nazzaro, chair of the Wreaths Across America Committee for Mount Ariel. “It is heartwarming to see the desire to have WAA expand in Greenwood in our second year.”
Participating cemeteries will include last year’s participants — Edgewood, Evening Star, Oakbrook, Mount Tabor Baptist, Bethel AME, Elmwood and Ninety Six cemeteries — as well as four new cemeteries: Rock Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem and Siloam cemeteries, all in Greenwood, and Greenville Presbyterian Church in Donalds.
The nationwide Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17. In Greenwood, a ceremony at noon at Oakbrook Cemetery will honor veterans and will begin the official laying of the wreaths at the cemeteries.
Two types of sponsorships are available for the purchase of wreaths. The first is sponsoring a single wreath with a $15 donation. A second option is to buy two wreaths for $30 and receive a third wreath free. Each sponsorship goes toward the purchase of a fresh balsam wreath, adorned with a red bow, which will be placed on the headstone of an American hero.