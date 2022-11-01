Official locations announced for National Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths representing the nation’s branches of service are displayed during the annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies held nationwide. This year’s event will be held at noon Dec. 17 at Oakbrook Cemetery in Greenwood.

 Lander University

Lakelands cemeteries will join the more than 3,000 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach on Dec. 17

The second Wreaths Across America campaign returns to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on about 2,000 veterans’ graves.

