The NWTF South Carolina State Chapter met to allocate Hunting Heritage Super Fund dollars to the South Carolina Wild Turkey Habitat Enhancement Program.

This is year two of the new cooperative funding program between the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the NWTF South Carolina State Chapter. Funding for this program is partly provided through the purchase of wild turkey tags from hunters and dollars provided by the state chapter’s Super Fund, including revenue generated from hunting heritage banquets and other fundraising events.

Submitted by Dennis Waters

