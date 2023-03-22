Ninety Six National Historic Site is hosting a free, family-friendly event, 96 Crossroads, on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.

Living history encampments and demonstrations will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Children’s activities will occur throughout both days.

Submitted by Adrian Stewart

