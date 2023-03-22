Ninety Six National Historic Site is hosting a free, family-friendly event, 96 Crossroads, on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.
Living history encampments and demonstrations will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Children’s activities will occur throughout both days.
Visitors are encouraged to wander through encampments to discover camp life of the militia, and the colonial home life of families.
Performances by the Whippoorwill String Band are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Margaret Chesney, a local loyalist woman, will visit and tell the story of her life during the American Revolution on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, storyteller Sara Damewood will present “What is Liberty?”
On Sunday, a special ranger talk on the Southern Campaign will take place at noon. At 1 p.m. Sunday, living historian Erynn Price will present on Colonial clothing.
Historic artillery and swivel gun demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will be historic musket demonstrations on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Guided tours of the battlefield will be available on Saturday at noon and 2:45 p.m., and on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.
Don’t forget to stop by the visitor center, open both days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to watch the park movie, "Ninety Six: Crossroads of a Revolution,
browse the bookstore, and discover artifacts in the museum. All activities are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, some activities may be cancelled.