In celebration of Black Philanthropy Month, Duke Energy and Together SC announce the selection of nine nonprofit organizations to participate in the pilot Powered Up program aimed at minority-leading and minority-serving nonprofits in the Duke Energy service area.
During the year, Together SC staff, consultants and nonprofit leaders will work individually with each organization’s team to help them develop their leadership capacity; improve their governance, operations, and financial conditions; and increase their impact.
Selected organizations include: Dramatic Coffee Beans, Inc. (Florence), Food Bank of Greenwood County (Greenwood), GRASP (Great Falls), Lydia’s Bowls of Mercy Home (Johnsonville), RobinHood Group (Union), Step by Step Ministry Hope Project (Greenville), Sustaining Way (Greenville), The Haven Men’s Shelter (Rock Hill), and Victory Gardens International (Rock Hill).
"It is an honor to be selected as one of the organizations in the program. As a newer organization, the technical assistance and education is immeasurable,” said Jonathan Nazeer, CEO, Victory Gardens International. “The inclusion in this program not only helps us as an organization but the community at-large by strengthening Victory Gardens International to be a more sustainable organization and community partner for the future."
Together SC is committed to action toward racial equity, diversity and inclusion in the nonprofit sector and is dedicated to developing transformative partnerships that will contribute to a more equitable state. The Duke Energy Foundation supplied Together SC with a $50,000 grant to create and implement the Powered Up Program.
“We are beyond thankful to The Duke Energy Foundation for making this commitment to invest in these up-and-coming community-focused nonprofits that our critical in our state,” said Madeleine McGee, president of Together SC. “This is a talented and passionate group of nonprofits, and we can already see them flourish as they begin to engage with the resources provided to them through this program.”
The Powered Up program will run through March 2023.