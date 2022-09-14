Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the Aug. 20 meeting of the board of trustees:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands – $50,000 grant to assist with operations and programs at the Starz 24 Teen Center.
  • MDC, Inc. – $50,000 grant designated for the Investing in Leaders of Color (ILOC) initiative.
  • New Morning Foundation - $30,000 grant to assist with expanding access to contraceptive services in Greenwood County.
  • Alston Wilkes Society - $15,000 grant to assist with client support services in Greenwood County.

Submitted by Mamie Nicholson

