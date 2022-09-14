Mamie W. Nicholson, president of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the Aug. 20 meeting of the board of trustees:
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands – $50,000 grant to assist with operations and programs at the Starz 24 Teen Center.
MDC, Inc. – $50,000 grant designated for the Investing in Leaders of Color (ILOC) initiative.
New Morning Foundation - $30,000 grant to assist with expanding access to contraceptive services in Greenwood County.
Alston Wilkes Society - $15,000 grant to assist with client support services in Greenwood County.
The Self Family Foundation’s primary areas of emphasis are education, community wellness, and arts, culture and history. The Foundation’s chief geographic area of interest is Greenwood County.
Trustees are Cade Brennan Jackson (Chairman), J.C. (Jay) Self III, Sally Self, M.D., W. M. “Bubba” Self Jr., Furman Self, Ginger Self Goldsmith, Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Mary Andrews Self Whittington, Priya Kumar, M.D., and Jerry Stevens. W. M. (Mat) Self serves as trustee emeritus.
The Self Family Foundation was incorporated in 1942 and has awarded over $72,000,000 in grants to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Greenwood and the state. For more information including application guidelines and procedures, visit the Foundation’s website at www.selffoundation.org.