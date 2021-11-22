A pandemic can delay award ceremonies, but it can’t keep us from honoring the honorable.
Rep. Frank Lever
Two years worth of new members have been welcomed into the Frank Lever County Extension Agent Hall of Fame at Clemson University — four from the Class of 2020 and five from the Class of 2021 — following COVID-related delays.
Created in 2014 in celebration of the centennial of the Cooperative Extension Service, the hall of fame honors the careers of “longtime, frontline county agents” whose service had an important economic impact on communities they served.
It bears the name of Rep. Frank Lever of South Carolina who, with Sen. Hoke Smith of Georgia, authored the Smith-Lever Act of 1914 that created Extension to take research-based agricultural and food-science knowledge from colleges and universities and put it in the hands of working people.
“Their vision changed the face of America,” said Clemson Extension Director Dr. Tom Dobbins, who established the hall of fame. “He knew how bringing information from the university to the people would impact lives. The road since has been paved by the county agents whose careers were made possible by Frank Lever’s vision. They were truly giants in their fields, helping farmers and farm families.”
An October award ceremony was held for the honorees and their families at the new Expo Center at the T. Ed Garrison Livestock Arena in Pendleton.
The class of 2021 welcomes locals:
- Thomas Jesse Bryson of Greenwood County.
- Steve Odom Jr., of Edgefield, McCormick, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties.
Bryson family presentation
Thomas Jesse Bryson was bound for great things from the beginning: He was, he professes, the “1930 Christmas baby in Laurens County.”
That Christmas baby grew up to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, eventually retiring as a full colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
But from 1954 to 1986, Thomas Bryson served his hitch in the Clemson Extension Service, with 20 years as the Greenwood County Extension Director.
Bryson organized the Greenwood County Farmers Market and initiated the annual “Pioneer Farmers Award” honor program.
He started cooperative community garden spots in the city of Greenwood, working closely with garden clubs as well as county and city beautification commissions, homeowners, schools, industries and institutions.
One of the institutions he worked with was a local prison, where Bryson developed a county tree nursery operation with inmate participation and training.
A 2015 recipient of the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, he is a lifetime member of both the South Carolina and the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.
Retirement, though, didn’t slow him down. Mission trips have taken him — sometimes for weeks or even months at a time — to Uruguay, El Salvador, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, Zambia, Russia, India, Brazil and Ukraine.
When, after 46 years in Greenwood, he and his wife Lucia moved to the campus of Presbyterian Retirement Communities in Clinton, he finally did what any retired county agent would do: He reactivated 12 garden plots on the campus where residents can grow vegetables or flowers as they like.
Odom family presentation
Every county agent must be adept at working with all kinds of people. Steve Odom Jr. worked with people from all walks of life, from doctors and lawyers to home gardeners and limited-resource farmers.
“He did all the things a good county agent would do,” said Wallace Wood, a former county agent and Lever Award winner who nominated Odom for the honor. “He served with leadership, dedication and hard work and has been a success at helping people.”
Odom worked for Clemson from 1971 to 1998, serving first as an assistant county agent for Edgefield County, then Small Farms Coordinator for Greenwood and McCormick counties, county Extension director in Greenwood before adding Laurens and Newberry counties to the mix.
He led the way to establish Clemson’s Small Farms Program to serve limited-resource farmers in Greenwood and McCormick counties, giving them hands-on training in both production and marketing of farm products.
With a bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State and a master’s from Clemson, Odom specialized in horticulture. He also served as coordinator and teacher in the Master Gardener Program — continuing to teach after his retirement until his health began to decline.
He served as president of the S.C. Association of County Agricultural Agents in 1993-94 and as Southern Region Director for the National Association of County Agricultural Agents in 1994-98. He was a member of Epsilon Sigma Phi for 27 years.
An ordained deacon at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, he was the Little River Baptist Association community garden coordinator in Hodges from 2010-18.
“He never refused to try and help someone, even if they called at 11 p.m.,” Wood said. “Clients became friends and highly respected Steve not only for professional advice, but for personal advice as well.”