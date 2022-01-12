Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 2:43 pm
From left are Jackie Smith, Pamela Belcher-Martin, Gwen Williams, Pastor Bernard Norman, Barbara Martin, Mary Sayles and Viola Carroll.
New Faith Tabernacle donated 318 pounds of food to Food Bank of Greenwood County.
The women's ministry and church family of New Faith Tabernacle, 304 Parkland Place Road, donated 318 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Greenwood County for the holidays.
Submitted by Mary Sayles