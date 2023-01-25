New Books: NerdDefenders and SuperNerds Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Title: NerdDefenders: Book 1 — The SuperNerds, NerdDefenders: Book 2 — The Tech WarPages: Book 1, 60 pages; Book 2, 120 pagesPublisher: AmazonPrice: Book 1 is $9.99, Book 2 is $14.99Genre: Middle-grade superheroes, anti-bullyingDescribe book: Misfit kids take a stand against their school bullies, then in Book 2 they make new friends and together stand against and defeat a super villainAuthor: Kyle BurginOriginally from California, Burgin has lived in South Carolina for about 20 years. He likes comics and superheroes and enjoys coming up with and telling stories.Address: AbbevilleEmail address: firstkstation@gmail.comConnection to the area: Attended Piedmont Technical College, attends the Greenwood Writers Guild, and works for the Burton Center.Favorite author: C.S. LewisFavorite book: “The Boy Who Lost His Face” by Louis SacharAuthor information: An avid and creative writer who enjoys writing various short stories, superhero books, all with entertaining and clean content for middle-age kids and adults from ages 8 and older.Signings: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Abbeville County Library on North Main St. Submitted by Paul Burgin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Literature Music Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Fire damages Greenwood home Aunty Pam: MIL's wedding meal planning really takes the cake