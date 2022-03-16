Price: $4.99 Kindle Version, Free on Kindle Unlimited, $12 paperback
Genre: Children's book
Describe book: Willow lived a happy and quiet life on a farm with her mom until ... another cat showed up! And before she knew it ...even another cat showed up!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR — Kathryn Anderson lives in Greenwood with her cats. She is working on a doctorate in information technology and is writing children's book in her spare time. She dedicated her book to the memory of her brother, Captain Travis Anderson of Greenwood, and her cat, Willow.
Connection to the area: Grew up in Greenwood. Moved to Greenville to attend Furman University, then moved back to Greenwood in 2017.
Favorite author: Stephen King
Favorite book: Misery
Author info: Unfortunate events led me to focus my energy on writing a book. My brother, Captain Travis Anderson of Greenwood, passed away on Sept. 18, then my cat, Willow, passed away on Nov. 10. Through my grief, I was able to capture my love of animals in a story about my wonderful pets. I worked with a great illustrator, Amy Koch Johnson, and my story quickly came to life. The book was published on Amazon on Feb. 16 and I have enjoyed the positive feedback I have received. I am writing the second book in the series, "Willow Meets the Kittens," while working on my doctorate in information technology. I enjoy spending time with my family, friends, and cats.