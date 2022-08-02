Genre: Multi-Genre novel of romance, contemporary fantasy, poetry and religion
Describe book: The Forgiven Sinner is based on a true story of the author's life and others closely connected. The clear message that illuminates in this moving, life-changing story is that life can often be taken for granted. In this book, several series of events take place where the main character (Bella) is faced with many hurtful situations from the death of her parents, to getting involved in toxic relationships and looking for love in all the wrong places, trying to fill a void of her lost loved ones. Trouble caused her life to be turned upside down and it led her to many years in prison. But all was not lost, because she realized that a change needed to happen. She eventually began seeking God for deliverance and closure. She accepted Christ and then met an amazing man of God who helped her get on the right path in life.
Connection to the area: Affiliated with churches in Greenwood and husband works at Velux in Greenwood
Favorite Author: Apostle Paul
Favorite Book: The Bible
Book signings: 11 a.m. Saturday at T.W. Boon's in Greenwood. Other signings are scheduled for Greenville, Charlotte, and Atlanta, within the next few months. Updates will be available via Facebook Kendra Dansby.