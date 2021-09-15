New Book: Power City

ABOUT THE BOOK —
Title: Power City
Pages: 402
Publisher: KCM Publishing
Price: $14.99 Print/$9.99 Kindle eBook
Genre: Adult Thriller
Describe book: In this sequel to the riveting debut novel, "Forces of Redemption," a man is mysteriously swept over Niagara Falls. The city of Niagara Falls, nicknamed The Power City, finds itself in the shadow of a new power broker, the Catalano organization. This resurgent mafia family’s rise to power leaves a trail of death and corruption in its wake. Navy SEAL Joe O’Shanick is its next target for execution, but the sinister reach of the Catalano organization extends beyond O’Shanick to his family and physician friend, Dr. Christy Tabrizi; however, this criminal organization forgot one thing: Navy SEALs leave no man behind. Power City explores the dark world of organized crime while weaving a story of faith and the selfless love of one’s family and friends in a roller coaster ride of crime, medicine, military action, and suspense.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR —
Name: John Galt Robinson
Website: https://www.facebook.com/John-Galt-Robinson-105977948230906/
Connection to the area: Emergency Medicine Physician at Self Regional
Favorite authors: Tom Clancy, Vince Flynn
Favorite book: The Hunt For Red October by Tom Clancy
Author info: John Galt Robinson is a practicing Emergency Medicine physician. He weaves his experiences from the exciting, tragic and sometimes humorous world of emergency medicine into a much larger story with intriguing characters who tackle relevant social issues in a fast-paced adventure.
A native of Grand Island, NY, just upstream from Niagara Falls, John earned his medical degree at East Tennessee State University after a career in sports medicine as a certified athletic trainer. He lives in South Carolina with his wife and family where he is an active sailor and triathlete. In his second novel, "Power City," he further develops the main characters from "Forces of Redemption" in a compelling sequel.
