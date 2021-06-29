New biz: Topaz Occupational Health Service

NAME OF BUSINESS: Topaz Occupational Health Service
OWNERSHIP: Yakima Chinn
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 2
WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS IT? Drug screen collection site
LOCATION: 1219 E. Bypass 72, Greenwood, SC 29649
DAYS/HOURS OF OPERATION: From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
PHONE NUMBER: 864-538-0864
EMAIL: admin@topazocchealthservice.com
WEB SITE: www.Topazocchealthservice.com
HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN THIS BUSINESS? Working in a occupational health setting and doing different duties and offering different services, I began to have a passion about it and loved what I was doing and wanted to share my gifts with others and offering the knowledge I have gained over the years.