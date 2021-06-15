New Biz: Big Bold and Beautiful Boutique

NAME OF BUSINESS: Big Bold & Beautiful Boutique
OWNERSHIP: Janet Bailey
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: Two
WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS IT? A boutique offering jewelry, clothing, shoes, purses, hats and alterations
LOCATION: 464 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood, SC 29649
DAYS/HOURS OF OPERATION: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
PHONE NUMBER: 864-993-5333
EMAIL: janetbailey64@yahoo.com
HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN THIS BUSINESS? When I was young, I always dreamed of owning my own business. I sold at yard sales and flea markets. I attended Floral Design and Interior Decorations at PTC. I became certified in Event Designer for weddings. I finally put my faith forward and started my own business.