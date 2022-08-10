My father was a cryptologist – first for the Navy and then for the National Security Agency. Needless to say, we could not talk about his work. But we could talk about cryptology, codes and puzzles. And it was from him that I learned about the Navajo Code Talkers.
During WWI, the Choctaw language was used to transmit secret messages. It was instrumental in a surprise attack on the Germans. Following the war, Germany and Japan sent students to the U.S. to study Native American languages and cultures. Because of this the military was reluctant to use code talkers in WWII. But that was before they learned of the complexity of Navajo.
Phillip Johnston had spent his childhood on Navajo reservations where his parents were missionaries. He grew up learning the language and customs. At the age of 9, he served as an interpreter for a Navajo delegation sent to Washington, DC, to lobby for Indian rights.
In 1942 Johnston proposed the use of the Navajo language to the US Marines, and after initial concerns, they decided on a pilot project of 29 Navajos. They allowed Johnston to enlist and participate.
The Navajo recruits began developing the code by taking words from their language and applying them to implements of war. For example, the names of different birds were used to stand for different kinds of planes. The initial code consisted of 211 vocabulary terms, which expanded to 411 over the course of the war.
The Code Talkers were used in every major operation involving the Marines in the Pacific Theater. During the invasion of Iwo Jima, six Navajo Code Talkers were operating continuously. They sent more than 800 messages. All of the messages were transmitted without error. Major Howard Connor, who was the signal officer of the Navajos at Iwo Jima, said, “Were it not for the Navajos, the Marines would never have taken Iwo Jima.”
The Code Talkers were not recognized until 1968 when the operation was declassified. President Ronald Reagan designated August 14th as Navajo Code Talkers Day in 1982. In 2000, President Bill Clinton awarded the Medal of Honor to the original 29 Code Talkers. And in 2001, President George Bush presented the Medals to the four surviving Code Talkers.
Much of this information came from the CIA website: Navajo Code Talkers and the Unbreakable Code - CIA. Visit the site for other articles about codes and cyphers.
My 93-year-old father still spends a good part of his day doing crossword puzzles, cryptograms and jigsaw puzzles. This love of puzzles has been passed down to more than one of his children and grandchildren.
