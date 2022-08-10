My father was a cryptologist – first for the Navy and then for the National Security Agency. Needless to say, we could not talk about his work. But we could talk about cryptology, codes and puzzles. And it was from him that I learned about the Navajo Code Talkers.

During WWI, the Choctaw language was used to transmit secret messages. It was instrumental in a surprise attack on the Germans. Following the war, Germany and Japan sent students to the U.S. to study Native American languages and cultures. Because of this the military was reluctant to use code talkers in WWII. But that was before they learned of the complexity of Navajo.

Submitted by Peggy Harla

