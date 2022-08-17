Deborah Natvig, NN, MS, MSN, PhD has served on the Board of Directors for Carolina Health Centers, Inc. (CHC) since February 22, 2010.
Natvig joined the CHC Board of Directors when the Greenwood Community Children’s Center was formally incorporated into The Children’s Center, a pediatric practice of Carolina Health Centers, Inc., to promote greater integration of early childhood development into the pediatric medical home model.
Natvig was a professor of nursing and health care services at Lander University and Executive Dean of Nursing at Georgia Health Sciences University (now Augusta University) and has worked in intellectual/developmental disabilities throughout her career. She served on the Board of Directors for Greenwood Community Children’s Center before its acquisition by Carolina Health Centers and brought her commitment to early childhood development to the work at The Children’s Center.
During her years on the Board of Directors for Carolina Health Centers, Natvig has been a tireless advocate for increasing access to comprehensive primary and preventive health care services throughout the communities served. She has served as the Chair of the Strategic and Program Planning Committee and held a seat on the Executive Committee of the Board.
Natvig and all of her contributions are highly valued and will be missed. We know she will be successful in all of her endeavors.