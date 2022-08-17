Deborah Natvig, NN, MS, MSN, PhD has served on the Board of Directors for Carolina Health Centers, Inc. (CHC) since February 22, 2010.

Natvig joined the CHC Board of Directors when the Greenwood Community Children’s Center was formally incorporated into The Children’s Center, a pediatric practice of Carolina Health Centers, Inc., to promote greater integration of early childhood development into the pediatric medical home model.

Submitted by Rachel Manner

Tags