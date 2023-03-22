Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years

From left, front row are Pam Lytch, Joetta Schick, Historian Caroline Whitmire, Registrar Betty Lou Crowder and Regent Cheryl Agnew-Bell. Second row: Margaret Bagwell, Beverly Burton, Ann Carol Corley, Lisa Burch and Linda Owens. Back row: Chaplain Jenny Kelly, Secretary Gloria Evans, Stephanie Hewett, Vice Regent Betty Jo Henderson and Carol Anderson.

The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Jan. 24, 2023, at historic Cokesbury College, the original home of the chapter.

Regent Cheryl Agnew-Bell led the celebration. South Carolina DAR historian and guest speaker, Nancy Dusenbury Herritage, spoke words of encouragement for acts of service from the chapter.

Submitted by Olivia Reynolds

