Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years

From left, front row are Pam Lytch, Joetta Schick, Historian Caroline Whitmire, Registrar Betty Lou Crowder and Regent Cheryl Agnew-Bell. Second row: Margaret Bagwell, Beverly Burton, Ann Carol Corley, Lisa Burch and Linda Owens. Back row: Chaplain Jenny Kelly, Secretary Gloria Evans, Stephanie Hewett, Vice Regent Betty Jo Henderson and Carol Anderson.
The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Jan. 24, 2023, at historic Cokesbury College, the original home of the chapter.
Regent Cheryl Agnew-Bell led the celebration. South Carolina DAR historian and guest speaker, Nancy Dusenbury Herritage, spoke words of encouragement for acts of service from the chapter.
Another highlight of the celebration was given by descendants of Mrs. Alfred Courtney Cobb. Cobb was the organizing regent of the chapter in 1972. Her granddaughters, Ann Adams and Jane Rowe, shared personal items of their grandmother’s which painted a picture of an intelligent, caring, yet strong woman. Words from her grandson, David Cobb, provided more insight into the woman club members honor through acts of service.
Special thanks go to Tommy O’Dell, contact and caretaker of Cokesbury College, and Rick Morris, secretary of the Cambridge Chapter, SAR, who dressed in period costume, and added so much to the celebration.