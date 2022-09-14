Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives national, regional awards
Helen Nazzaro, regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR presents a wreath to Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith during the 2021 Wreaths Across America ceremony. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Mount Ariel with several awards in recognition for the success of the program in Greenwood. 

The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution received regional and national awards during the DAR’s recent Fall Forum in Columbia.

The chapter’s inaugural Wreaths Across America program in Greenwood in 2021 was recognized with a National 10th Place award by the DAR’s Service for Veterans Committee for Wreath Sponsorships, Southeast Division, as well as the National First Place Award for State Wreath Sponsorships, Southeast Division.

Submitted by Karen Petit

