Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Greenwood. Motto Mortgage Action is honored to open its doors to the Greenwood community and will serve all markets throughout the Palmetto State.

Motto Mortgage Action is a full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jennifer Meredith Johnston and Thomas H. “Bubba” Harvin, Jr. Bubba has been a realtor for 44 years and is the Broker Owner of RE/MAX Action Realty. He will remain focused on RE/MAX Action Realty while Jennifer will manage and operate Motto Mortgage Action. Jennifer and Bubba are both lifelong residents of Greenwood County and proud graduates of The University of Georgia.

