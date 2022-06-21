The Folds of Honor at Stoney Point is a registered 501c(3) with the IRS, is a registered nonprofit entity and is a registered charity with the South Carolina secretary of state.
A total of $14,000 was raised on Memorial Day for the Folds of Honor. The winning team this year was the Coast Guard.
We had 27 teams in this four-person captain's choice. I want to thank all who played and all who made donations. Special thanks to Jim and Denise Medford for allowing us to play at the Links at Stoney Point and for their generous donation to this worthy cause, to Neal Longmire (who came up with the idea last year to have a golf tournament to honor the veterans), the Greenwood High School Color Guard for presenting and raising our American flag, and to the First Presbyterian Church of Ware Shoals choir, which sang the national anthem and the songs for all the branches of the military, and to pastor Kevin Cartee for leading us in prayer, Clyde Ellison for getting people and businesses to donate, and to Angie Dyal for setting up and running the live auction.
The golf course, as always, was in immaculate condition thanks to the Stoney Point Superintendent Keith Bishop and his entire staff. We thank Stoney Point restaurant chef Larry and his entire staff for the excellent food that was provided and to Amy Hughes and her entire staff for the excellent services they provide each and every day, and to Tommy Pendley for recommending that monies we raise go to the Folds of Honor.
Thanks to Patrick and Sumner for their patience and helping out and putting the teams together in the various military branches. Less than two hours before we teed off, Patrick and Sumner had to make several changes as two teams were added and had to adjust teams to make sure that all branches had an equal number of teams.
Thanks to the pro shop staff for helping collect the entry fees and team information. If you have never run a golf tournament, you have no idea of what goes on behind the scenes. Last, but not least, thanks to all of the rangers who do all of the behind-the-scenes work to make sure the driving range is set up, the carts are out, the nametags are on the carts and the scorecards and any other things that need to be done and for leading them out to their holes.
Without everyone's help, it is impossible to run a successful tournament. The 2022 goal for the Folds of Honor at Stoney Point was to raise $12,000. We were extremely pleased that we raised $14,000.
Our goal next year is to raise $20,000. I hope everyone can play on Memorial Day in 2023. It is truly an honor to be the tournament director for such a worthy cause. I am putting together a committee for next year's tournament. If you are interested in being on this committee, contact Kyle Davis at 864-993-4321 or at Hertamdavis@gmail.com.