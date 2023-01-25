MODELS Academy receives critical support from grants

Steve Coleman with a MODELS group from Laurens Elementary School.

While they may not express it outright or even be cognizant of it, young black boys are constantly looking for acceptance, guidance, and discipline.

Those without consistent, positive role models in their lives can be at risk of stigma and marginalization later in life. They may miss opportunities for success or, worse, become grim statistics. Steve Coleman, director of MODELS Academy at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), is changing all that — one child at a time.

Submitted Kristine Hartvigsen