MOAA, Star Fort Chapter, remembers America’s POWs and MIAs

The Star Fort Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) recently paid honor to America’s Prisoners of War (POW) and those still Missing in Action (MIA).
More than 81,700 American military personnel remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other recent conflicts. To pay tribute to these Americans and to insure they are never forgotten a ceremony has been devised in the form of a POW/MIA table that is set up according to special protocol.
The Star Fort Chapter set up a POW /MIA table at a bimonthly dinner meeting held on May 27 at the Grand Harbor Golf Clubhouse. Part of the meeting agenda included conducting the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony. The following was shared with the 62 members and guests: “As you entered the dining room this evening, you may have noticed a small table in a place of honor. It is set for one. The table is our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our military profession are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs; we call them 'Brothers and Sisters.'
"They are unable to be with us this evening, and so we remember them. The table set for one is small. It symbolizes the frailty of one prisoner against his or her oppressors. The table is round, to show everlasting concern for our missing men and women. The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and the loved ones and friends of these Americans, who keep the faith, awaiting answers. The vase is tied with a red ribbon, the symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. A lemon on the bread plate is to remind us of the bitter fate of those captured and missing in a foreign land. The salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers. The glass is inverted, to symbolize their inability to share this evening’s toast. The chair is empty; they are missing. All of you who served with them and called them comrades, who depended upon their might and aid, and relied upon them, for surely, they have not forsaken you. … Remember! Until the day they come home…Remember!”
Also, as part of the evening’s agenda, State Representative, Stewart Jones, gave a presentation. The Color Guard from the Emerald City Cadet Corps Civil Air Patrol posted and retired the colors.
If you are interested in learning about or joining the MOAA and the Star Fort Chapter, call Jim Morgan at 864-543-2080 or Terry Greenfield at 864-379-2202. Membership is open to officers on active duty, National Guard, Reserves, retired and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniform services: Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Memberships are also available for surviving spouses of deceased officers.
Chapter dinner meetings are held bimonthly starting in January. The next chapter dinner meeting is scheduled for July 22 at the Inn on the Square with a social gathering starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Submitted by Michael Coleman