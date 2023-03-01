Miss Emerald Pageant winners announced Wanda Rinker Mar 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left are Madison Forrester, Miss Sophomore; Mallie Stone, Miss Junior; Kaedia Hodge, Miss Senior; Lauren Walker, Miss Emerald 2023; and Kimora Lomax, Miss Freshman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Miss Emerald Pageant was Feb. 25 at The District 50 Performing Arts Center. The results were as follows:Freshman class **2nd runner-up Gracie Gonce1st runner-up Emma ClineMiss Freshman 2023 Kimora Lomax**Emerald would also like to note a mistake caused Gracie Gonce to not be recognized as Miss Freshman on stage Saturday. Emerald deeply regrets this mistake and apologizes to Gracie and her family.Sophomore class2nd runner-up Zion Wright1st runner-up Grace LollisMiss Sophomore 2023 Madison ForresterJunior class2nd runner-up Madelyn Nardelli1st runner-up Selah LawrenceMiss Junior 2023 Mallie StoneSenior classMiss Senior 2023 Kaedia HodgeMiss Emerald High School 2023 Lauren WalkerCongratulations to all contestants on a job well done. Submitted by Johnathan Graves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sports Games And Toys Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge