Miss Emerald Pageant winners announced

From left are Madison Forrester, Miss Sophomore; Mallie Stone, Miss Junior; Kaedia Hodge, Miss Senior; Lauren Walker, Miss Emerald 2023; and Kimora Lomax, Miss Freshman.

The Miss Emerald Pageant was Feb. 25 at The District 50 Performing Arts Center. The results were as follows:

Freshman class **

Submitted by Johnathan Graves

Tags