Lander University announced that Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF, has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

McDowell is professor emerita of nursing at Lander University and professor emerita at Newberry College. Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

