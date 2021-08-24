McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm recognizes employees

On July 29, the McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm gathered together for its 26th annual mid-year meeting.
Employees who have worked at the law firm for five or more years were recognized for their service. This year, they awarded Temple Anderson for five years of service, Janice Dill and Jonathan Shurden for 10 years of service, and Greg Holmes and Elaine Dailey for 15 years of service. Their hard work certainly does not go unnoticed. Each one of these employees plays a vital role in the operation and success of the law firm.
“We are truly blessed to have staff who have been with us for so long and show commitment to our firm. These people make it so easy to come to work every day," said John McCravy, founder of the law firm.
The McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm is an injury law firm which has provided legal help for workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and auto accidents for thousands of people in the Upstate. The office has four experienced attorneys who all come to work with the same commitment to work hard for their clients every day.
With seven office locations and 37 employees, the McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy Law Firm continues to grow stronger than ever before.
